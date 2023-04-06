Muthoot Finance declares 220% interim dividend to ₹22, fixes record date2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 03:14 PM IST
- The company fixed 18 April, 2023 as the record date for determining the shareholders who shall receive the interim dividend.
The largest gold loan NBFC in the country, Muthoot Finance on Thursday announced it has declared an interim dividend of ₹22 per equity share for the financial year FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend comes to around a 220 per cent.
