The largest gold loan NBFC in the country, Muthoot Finance on Thursday announced it has declared an interim dividend of ₹22 per equity share for the financial year FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend comes to around a 220 per cent.

"The Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited at their meeting held today at the registered office of the Company has considered and approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 22 (Rupees Twenty-Two) per equity share (220%)." said Muthoot Finance in its regulatory filing.

The company fixed 18 April, 2023 as the record date for determining the shareholders who shall receive the interim dividend.

According to Muthoot, shareholders whose names appear at the close of business hours on 18 April, 2023, would be entitled to the interim dividend.

The company said shareholders would be, as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form.

The company plans to pay the dividend benefit to shareholders within 30 days of the declaration.

For the year ending March 2022 Muthoot Finance has declared an equity dividend of 200 per cent amounting to ₹20 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 1.99 per cent. The company's market cap is over ₹37,256 crore.

Muthoot Finance Ltd reported a 12.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹901.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of ₹1,028.9 crore. During the quarter, the net interest income (NII) declined by 9.6 percent to ₹1,704.3 crore against ₹1,886.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

On Thursday, the company's share was trading 2.99 per cent up at ₹1,019 on BSE.