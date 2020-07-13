Muthoot Finance launches MOMS, cashback scheme for customers

The gold loan NBFC has launched the MOMS scheme for customers paying interest on loans online.

As per the scheme, Muthoot Finance customers can earn upto ₹1501 in cashback. The scheme is currently available on the website of the company, but will be available on the iMuthoot App before 31 July.

The scheme aims to give a push to digital usage among the customers during the covid-19 times. The cashback will be shown to customers while they are making interest payments for their loans, the customers can also pay interest after deducting the cashback amount from the interest payable.

This is what George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance said about the scheme, “To accelerate the digital adoption, we are delighted to launch a very attractive assured interest cashback offer for our customers who pay gold loan interest online through Muthootonline.com and iMuthoot App in these unprecedented times."

Here is the slab of the cashback that a customer can earn based on his interest payments.

View Full Image Slab for earning cashback as per new Muthoot Finance scheme MOMS

