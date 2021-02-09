OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Muthoot Finance reports 24% rise in net profit to 2,726 crore for 9M FY21
Muthoot Finance
Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance reports 24% rise in net profit to 2,726 crore for 9M FY21

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 02:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Muthoot Finance posted a 8% q-o-q rise in net profit to 1,007 in the quarter ended in December

Muthoot Finance, one of the lending gold loan companies, on Tuesday reported a 8% rise in consolidated net profit to 1,007 in the quarter ended in December against 930 crore during the September quarter. The gold financing company reported a 24% rise in net profit to 2,726 crore for 9M FY21, compared to 2,203 crore in the previous year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout