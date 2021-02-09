Muthoot Finance reports 24% rise in net profit to 2,726 crore for 9M FY21

Muthoot Finance reports 24% rise in net profit to ₹2,726 crore for 9M FY211 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 02:51 PM IST
- Muthoot Finance posted a 8% q-o-q rise in net profit to ₹1,007 in the quarter ended in December
Muthoot Finance, one of the lending gold loan companies, on Tuesday reported a 8% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,007 in the quarter ended in December against ₹930 crore during the September quarter. The gold financing company reported a 24% rise in net profit to ₹2,726 crore for 9M FY21, compared to ₹2,203 crore in the previous year.
