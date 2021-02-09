Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Muthoot Finance reports 24% rise in net profit to 2,726 crore for 9M FY21
Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance reports 24% rise in net profit to 2,726 crore for 9M FY21

1 min read . 02:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Muthoot Finance posted a 8% q-o-q rise in net profit to 1,007 in the quarter ended in December

Muthoot Finance, one of the lending gold loan companies, on Tuesday reported a 8% rise in consolidated net profit to 1,007 in the quarter ended in December against 930 crore during the September quarter. The gold financing company reported a 24% rise in net profit to 2,726 crore for 9M FY21, compared to 2,203 crore in the previous year.

