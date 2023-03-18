The largest gold loan NBFC in the country, Muthoot Finance will be considering an interim dividend on April 6th for its shareholders for the financial year FY23. The company has fixed the record date for the dividend, however, the amount that it will pay in the form of this benefit will be announced next month.

A board of directors meeting of Muthoot is scheduled on April 6th to "consider declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23."

The company fixed April 18th as the record date for determining the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend.

According to Muthoot, shareholders whose names appear at the close of business hours on April 18, 2023, would be entitled to the interim dividend. These shareholders would be:

- as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and

- as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form.

The company plans to pay the dividend benefit to shareholders within 30 days of the declaration.

On Friday, Muthoot Finance shares closed at ₹928.05 apiece marginally down on BSE compared to the previous closing print. The company's market cap is over ₹37,256 crore.

At the current market price, Muthoot's dividend yield is around 2.15%.

In FY22 alone, Muthoot paid a total dividend of 200% aggregating to ₹20 per share to its shareholders.