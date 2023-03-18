Muthoot Finance to consider interim dividend on 6 April, fixes record date1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- The company fixed April 18th as the record date for determining the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend.
The largest gold loan NBFC in the country, Muthoot Finance will be considering an interim dividend on April 6th for its shareholders for the financial year FY23. The company has fixed the record date for the dividend, however, the amount that it will pay in the form of this benefit will be announced next month.
