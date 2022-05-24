Muthoot Finance to raise 300 crores via secured redeemable NCDs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The issue will open on 25 May and close on 17 June, with an option to close on an earlier or extended date as may be decided by the company's board of directors
NEW DELHI: Muthoot Finance Ltd. Tuesday said it will raise ₹300 crore via secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹1,000 each. The issue will have a base issue size of ₹75 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹225 crore, aggregating up to tranche limit of ₹300 crore.
The issue will open on 25 May and close on 17 June, with an option to close on an earlier or extended date as may be decided by the company's board of directors.
The secured NCDs proposed to be issued under the issue have been rated AA+ (Stable) by ICRA, indicating “high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations".
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the BSE. The allotment will be on first come first serve basis. There are seven investment options for the NCDs, with ‘monthly’ or ‘annual’ interest payment frequency or ‘on maturity redemption’ payment with coupon ranging from 7.25% p.a to 8% p.a, the company said in a statement.
George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance, said, “We have allocated 90% of the issue for retail and high net-worth individual investors who will be getting 0.50% p.a more than the interest rate applicable for institutions and corporates. Moreover, interest rates have been increased by 0.25% p.a. in this issue compared to the previous issue. In this issue, investors get the twin advantage of better rating as well as attractive interest rate. We also have 7 year NCD for those investors who want to lock in the interest rates for long period as well as reduce the uncertainty of fluctuations in interest rate in future."
The funds raised will be utilised primarily for lending activities.
The lead manager to the issue is A. K. Capital Services Ltd. IDBI Trusteeship Services is the debenture trustee for the issue, and Link Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar.