Muthoot Finance to raise ₹700 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures

Muthoot Finance to raise ₹700 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Muthoot Finance Ltd on Thursday announced its 32nd series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each. The issue has a base size of ₹100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹600 crore, aggregating to a tranche limit of ₹700 crores.