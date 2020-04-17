Muthoot Finance to resume services across all branches from Monday

For the first time since the imposition of the lockdown, Muthoot Finance said it will re-open all its branches across India from 20 April. In the wake of coronavirus, the company said the resumption of the services will happen while ensuring maximum safety and precautions for its customers.

However, as the government will strictly be monitoring red spots and orange spots to contain the spread of Covid-19, Muthoot Finance said it will oblige to the local orders of these districts. Depending on the gravity of the situation in a particular state/city, the regional heads will be taking extra precautions, the Kochi-headquartered company said.

"The lockdown has been particularly difficult for our esteemed customers and Muthoot Finance will put their grievances on utmost priority while providing for social distancing tools at the branches like chairs for customers, hand sanitisers for all, thorough checking at the entry points, etc.

“We have prepared ourselves to serve all our customers in these coming days. As some states still remain severely afflicted, we will safeguard the health of our customers and our employees to provide seamless services to those who will come to the branches. We request all our customers to maintain the social distancing decorum and follow strict sanitary guidelines to continue fighting COVID-19", said Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance.

The branches will function in their regular timings and will adhere to all instructions set out by the State Governments for corporates resuming services from 20 April.

Recently, Moody's Investors Service has taken rating action against the company. Muthoot Finance's Ba2 CFR was affirmed and its outlook was changed to negative from stable. "We expect Muthoot's asset quality to perform better than the other two companies given its focus on lending against gold jewelry, which is supported by highly liquid collateral, the value of which has appreciated in the past year," said Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Alka Anbarasu.

Moody's said the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, volatile oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.