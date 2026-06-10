Muthoot Fincorp begins discussions with bankers for ₹4,000 crore IPO

Mumbai: Non-banking finance company Muthoot FinCorp has begun discussions with bankers to raise about ₹4,000-5,000 crore through an initial public offering that may value the company between ₹25,000 crore and ₹28,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.
Muthoot FinCorp, which operates under the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is in talks with several domestic and global advisors, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, although no formal appointments have been made, one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.
“The initial feelers from the market suggest that the company will be valued in the ₹25,000-28,000 crore range. However, it's early days and valuation discovery is still ongoing,” a second person confirmed.
The person added that there will be more clarity after the final appointments happen in the coming weeks. “The company will only have a fresh issue component and the listing will potentially happen next year, subject to market conditions,” a third person said.