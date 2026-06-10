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Muthoot Fincorp begins discussions with bankers for ₹4,000 crore IPO

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read10 Jun 2026, 01:12 PM IST
The IPO is expected to comprise only fresh shares, with no offer-for-sale component currently planned.
The IPO is expected to comprise only fresh shares, with no offer-for-sale component currently planned.
Summary

The IPO may value Muthoot Fincorp between 25,000 crore and 28,000 crore.

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Mumbai: Non-banking finance company Muthoot FinCorp has begun discussions with bankers to raise about 4,000-5,000 crore through an initial public offering that may value the company between 25,000 crore and 28,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Non-banking finance company Muthoot FinCorp has begun discussions with bankers to raise about 4,000-5,000 crore through an initial public offering that may value the company between 25,000 crore and 28,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.

Muthoot FinCorp, which operates under the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is in talks with several domestic and global advisors, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, although no formal appointments have been made, one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Muthoot FinCorp, which operates under the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is in talks with several domestic and global advisors, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, although no formal appointments have been made, one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

“The initial feelers from the market suggest that the company will be valued in the 25,000-28,000 crore range. However, it's early days and valuation discovery is still ongoing,” a second person confirmed.

The person added that there will be more clarity after the final appointments happen in the coming weeks. “The company will only have a fresh issue component and the listing will potentially happen next year, subject to market conditions,” a third person said.

Also Read | Can Muthoot Finance shine more after a blockbuster FY26?

In response to Mint's queries, a company spokesperson said, “As previously disclosed, the Board has approved the proposal for an IPO of 4000 crore. At this stage, no formal appointment of bankers has been made to the proposed offering. The company will make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements as and when required.”

The company, on 16 May, said its board had cleared a proposal to raise up to 4,000 crore through an IPO. However, the issue could be upsized depending on market demand, one of the three people cited above said.

Kotak did not immediately respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

Strong growth

As one of India's largest gold loan non-banking finance companies, Muthoot Fincorp is moving from a single-product company to one serving a social segment with multiple products, its chief executive Shaji Varghese told Mint in an interview last month.

The company, which has about 3,800 branches, posted robust performance with its assets under management reaching 56,185 crore and over 1,640 crore in net profit and revenue at 8,364.28 crore for FY26.

Also Read | Odisha NBFC Annapurna Finance to raise $75-100 mn, facilitate investor exits

It also plans to raise another 8,000 crore through non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuances and has put in place a 30,000 crore commercial paper programme. The group’s digital fintech product, Muthoot FinCorp ONE, is central to that ambition and the app has already reached about 7 million downloads and 2 million monthly active users.

The board has also approved up to 4,000 crore of public non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuance between 1 July 2026 and 30 June 2027, up to 4,000 crore via private placement of NCDs, perpetual debt instruments and subordinated debt, and a commercial paper programme with a 30,000 crore issuance limit and 10,000 crore outstanding cap.

Also Read | Niche financial IPOs worth ₹3,700 cr stuck in investor education loop

The debt side is just as important as the company deliberately broadens its funding base, shifting away from a heavy dependence on bank borrowings. As of 31 March 2026, the standalone balance sheet showed debt securities of 5,205.8 crore, borrowings of 34,676.8 crore, subordinated liabilities of 3,726.7 crore and cash and cash equivalents of 1,952.8 crore. The company also disclosed a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61 and a total debt-to-total assets ratio of 83.96%.

Muthoot Finance and Muthoot FinCorp are two separate, distinct companies operating under the broader Muthoot Group umbrella. Muthoot Fincorp competes with players such as Manappuram Finance and IIFL Finance in the non-banking sector.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMuthoot Fincorp begins discussions with bankers for ₹4,000 crore IPO

Muthoot Fincorp begins discussions with bankers for ₹4,000 crore IPO

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read10 Jun 2026, 01:12 PM IST
The IPO is expected to comprise only fresh shares, with no offer-for-sale component currently planned.
The IPO is expected to comprise only fresh shares, with no offer-for-sale component currently planned.
Summary

The IPO may value Muthoot Fincorp between 25,000 crore and 28,000 crore.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Non-banking finance company Muthoot FinCorp has begun discussions with bankers to raise about 4,000-5,000 crore through an initial public offering that may value the company between 25,000 crore and 28,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Non-banking finance company Muthoot FinCorp has begun discussions with bankers to raise about 4,000-5,000 crore through an initial public offering that may value the company between 25,000 crore and 28,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.

Muthoot FinCorp, which operates under the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is in talks with several domestic and global advisors, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, although no formal appointments have been made, one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Muthoot FinCorp, which operates under the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is in talks with several domestic and global advisors, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, although no formal appointments have been made, one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

“The initial feelers from the market suggest that the company will be valued in the 25,000-28,000 crore range. However, it's early days and valuation discovery is still ongoing,” a second person confirmed.

The person added that there will be more clarity after the final appointments happen in the coming weeks. “The company will only have a fresh issue component and the listing will potentially happen next year, subject to market conditions,” a third person said.

Also Read | Can Muthoot Finance shine more after a blockbuster FY26?

In response to Mint's queries, a company spokesperson said, “As previously disclosed, the Board has approved the proposal for an IPO of 4000 crore. At this stage, no formal appointment of bankers has been made to the proposed offering. The company will make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements as and when required.”

The company, on 16 May, said its board had cleared a proposal to raise up to 4,000 crore through an IPO. However, the issue could be upsized depending on market demand, one of the three people cited above said.

Kotak did not immediately respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

Strong growth

As one of India's largest gold loan non-banking finance companies, Muthoot Fincorp is moving from a single-product company to one serving a social segment with multiple products, its chief executive Shaji Varghese told Mint in an interview last month.

The company, which has about 3,800 branches, posted robust performance with its assets under management reaching 56,185 crore and over 1,640 crore in net profit and revenue at 8,364.28 crore for FY26.

Also Read | Odisha NBFC Annapurna Finance to raise $75-100 mn, facilitate investor exits

It also plans to raise another 8,000 crore through non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuances and has put in place a 30,000 crore commercial paper programme. The group’s digital fintech product, Muthoot FinCorp ONE, is central to that ambition and the app has already reached about 7 million downloads and 2 million monthly active users.

The board has also approved up to 4,000 crore of public non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuance between 1 July 2026 and 30 June 2027, up to 4,000 crore via private placement of NCDs, perpetual debt instruments and subordinated debt, and a commercial paper programme with a 30,000 crore issuance limit and 10,000 crore outstanding cap.

Also Read | Niche financial IPOs worth ₹3,700 cr stuck in investor education loop

The debt side is just as important as the company deliberately broadens its funding base, shifting away from a heavy dependence on bank borrowings. As of 31 March 2026, the standalone balance sheet showed debt securities of 5,205.8 crore, borrowings of 34,676.8 crore, subordinated liabilities of 3,726.7 crore and cash and cash equivalents of 1,952.8 crore. The company also disclosed a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61 and a total debt-to-total assets ratio of 83.96%.

Muthoot Finance and Muthoot FinCorp are two separate, distinct companies operating under the broader Muthoot Group umbrella. Muthoot Fincorp competes with players such as Manappuram Finance and IIFL Finance in the non-banking sector.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMuthoot Fincorp begins discussions with bankers for ₹4,000 crore IPO
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