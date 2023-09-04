Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), has announced its 16th series of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (“NCDs") to raise an amount aggregating up to ₹400 crores, which is within the shelf limit of ₹1,100 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first tranche issuance of ₹100 crore comes with a green shoe option of ₹300 crore aggregating up to ₹400 crore. The Tranche I Issue with a face value of ₹1000 has been open to the public till Thursday, 14th September 2023.

The NCDs under the Tranche I Issue are being offered with maturity/tenure options of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 96 months with monthly, annual, and cumulative payment options across different schemes - I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX and X from which the customers can conveniently choose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in all categories of investors ranges from 8.65% to 9.43%. The secured NCDs issued under Tranche I have been rated at AA-/ Stable by CRISIL and are proposed to be listed on the debt market segment of BSE. The funds will be used for onward lending, financing, and repayment/ prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of our Company and the general corporate purposes.