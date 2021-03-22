Muthoot Fincorp looks to close fiscal with 28% loan growth

Driven by the surge in gold prices in the first half of the fiscal, the city-based headquartered company's gold loan assets grew 24 % in the first three quarters of the current fiscal to around ₹17,500 crore, while the group's lending businesses as a whole has grown to ₹27,000 crore by end of December 2020, the official said, adding of this real growth is 14 per cent as the rest was boosted by rising gold prices.

