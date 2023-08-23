Muthoot digital platform plans insurance, loans in six months1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Muthoot Fincorp One has reported over 20,000 daily transactions, and over 200,000 app downloads. In six months, it plans to introduce these new products to reach 80,000 daily transactions, and a million app downloads.
MUMBAI : Muthoot Fincorp Ltd (MFL), flagship company of Muthoot Pappachan Group, on Wednesday said its new digital financial pla-tform Muthoot Fincorp One will introduce insurance, personal loans, two-wheeler, and housing loans in six months.
