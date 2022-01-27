Muthoot Homefin, India Mortgage Guarantee Corp partner to offer home loan

The loan offerings are targeted at borrowers who work for individuals or MSME and receive salary in cash at government pensioners who have limited access to a home loan with pension as the only source of income. They can get a home loan with maturity up to 70 years of age and those borrowers who have verifiable income but minimal documentary evidence for the same. Self-employed borrowers with higher equity infusion in the property can also avail this loan with minimal documentation and under this program, home loan tenure is extended to additional 10 to 15 years beyond retirement age, depending upon the borrower profile.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}