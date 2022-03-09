Muthoot Microfin to offer healthcare in rural India via e-clinics

Sadaf Sayeed, CEO Muthoot Microfin stated, “We are already addressing the ‘WASH’ related challenges of our customers. This is another remarkable step taking the most advanced and digital health facilities to our customers from the remote, rural villages of India. The people from such places deserve to have the advantages of evolving advancements in the health sector. Our plan is to open the e-clinics in all our branches and hope, this will have a great impact on health and awareness of our customers and the rural India."