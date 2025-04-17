Companies
Muthoot-owned Belstar Microfinance enters gold loan biz to diversify portfolio
Summary
- The Chennai-based microfinance institution (MFI), with an assets under management of ₹8,703 crore, had posted a net profit of ₹24 crore at the end of December 2024, compared to ₹1,003 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.
Muthoot Finance-controlled Belstar Microfinance Ltd is launching gold loan business to diversify its book and reduce risk in the portfolio. The diversification will create a new income stream, helping the company ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
