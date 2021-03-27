OPEN APP
Muthoottu Mini Financiers plans to raise Rs250 crore via NCDs

 1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2021, 02:09 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Proceeds from the issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the NBFC

MUMBAI: Muthoottu Mini Financiers, a non-deposit taking shadow bank, plans to raise Rs250 crore via non-convertible debentures, the offer for which will open on 30 March.

The issue will close on 23 April. The base issue size is Rs125 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of Rs125 crore.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the non-banking finance company.

As of December 2019, the firm had outstanding secured borrowing of Rs756.97 crore and unsecured borrowing of Rs446.07 crore.

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are loan-linked bonds that cannot be converted into stocks and usually offer higher interest rates than convertible debentures.

