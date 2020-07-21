Home >Companies >News >Mutual funds halve NBFC debt holdings in two years: Sebi data
iStockphoto
iStockphoto

Mutual funds halve NBFC debt holdings in two years: Sebi data

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 12:17 PM IST Bloomberg

Sebi data shows mutual funds have halved their holdings of debt sold by NBFCs in the two-year period to June

Indian mutual funds have halved their holdings of debt sold by shadow lenders in the two-year period to June after defaults by some major financiers, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) show.

Shadow banks are important lenders to smaller businesses, and policymakers have rolled out measures to support the financiers in recent months, helping to bring down their borrowing costs.

It remains to be seen, however, if those initiatives will be enough, with asset managers wary of their bonds and the pandemic threatening to increase their bad debt loads.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

