Mutual funds halve NBFC debt holdings in two years: Sebi data

Mutual funds halve NBFC debt holdings in two years: Sebi data1 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Sebi data shows mutual funds have halved their holdings of debt sold by NBFCs in the two-year period to June
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sebi data shows mutual funds have halved their holdings of debt sold by NBFCs in the two-year period to June
Indian mutual funds have halved their holdings of debt sold by shadow lenders in the two-year period to June after defaults by some major financiers, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) show.
Indian mutual funds have halved their holdings of debt sold by shadow lenders in the two-year period to June after defaults by some major financiers, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) show.
Shadow banks are important lenders to smaller businesses, and policymakers have rolled out measures to support the financiers in recent months, helping to bring down their borrowing costs.
Shadow banks are important lenders to smaller businesses, and policymakers have rolled out measures to support the financiers in recent months, helping to bring down their borrowing costs.
It remains to be seen, however, if those initiatives will be enough, with asset managers wary of their bonds and the pandemic threatening to increase their bad debt loads.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated