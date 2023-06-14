Mutual funds may not get special exemption on maximum holdings post HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: Report2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 06:05 PM IST
India's markets regulator, Sebi, is unlikely to grant mutual funds an exemption if their maximum permitted holdings in HDFC and HDFC Bank exceed after the two entities' merger. At least 60 equity mutual fund schemes may see their exposure exceed the 10% capping in HDFC Bank-HDFC merged entity.
Mutual funds are unlikely to get any exemption if their maximum permitted holdings in HDFC and HDFC increase after the completion of the two entities' merger. As per media reports, the market watchdog Sebi is not inclined to relax the holding limit post-HDFC-HDFC Bank merger which is expected to take place in the next few weeks.
