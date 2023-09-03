My fiduciary role in the transition is over: Uday Kotak3 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:11 PM IST
In an interview, Uday Kotak said Indian institutions must prioritize value creation for local investors, emphasizing the importance of having banks that are majority-owned by domestic investors
MUMBAI : Billionaire Uday Kotak, who stepped down as the chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on 1 September, believes he has fulfilled his fiduciary duty in ensuring leadership transition in the bank he founded.
