‘My last name should not give me the right to run JSW cos’1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Parth Jindal, the scion of the Jindal family and current managing director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, said that he might not be the best person to lead JSW Steel or JSW Energy ‘just because of his last name’.
