My11Circle launches new ad campaign for T20 World Cup.

NEW DELHI: Play Games24X7, the company that runs gaming apps RummyCircle and My11Circle, has launched a new campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup for its fantasy sports platform, My11Circle. The three ad film campaign, the company said, features its brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly and Shubman Gill, who are celebrating the spirit and enthusiasm of Indian cricket fans by rewarding their skills and knowledge of the sport. The films capture the frenzy associated with the T20 World Cup and are sure to enthral cricket lovers across the nation. This campaign is designed by The Script Room and has been launched on television, YouTube, and OTT and on other digital platforms. The campaign, “My11Circle pe team banao, har din SUV jeeto", the company added, gives expression to the euphoria experienced by cricket lovers in creating a winning team on its platform.

