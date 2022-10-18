My11Circle launches new ad campaign for T20 World Cup.

The three ad film campaign, features its brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly and Shubman Gill, who are celebrating the spirit and enthusiasm of Indian cricket fans by rewarding their skills and knowledge of the sport.
NEW DELHI: Play Games24X7, the company that runs gaming apps RummyCircle and My11Circle, has launched a new campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup for its fantasy sports platform, My11Circle. The three ad film campaign, the company said, features its brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly and Shubman Gill, who are celebrating the spirit and enthusiasm of Indian cricket fans by rewarding their skills and knowledge of the sport. The films capture the frenzy associated with the T20 World Cup and are sure to enthral cricket lovers across the nation. This campaign is designed by The Script Room and has been launched on television, YouTube, and OTT and on other digital platforms. The campaign, “My11Circle pe team banao, har din SUV jeeto", the company added, gives expression to the euphoria experienced by cricket lovers in creating a winning team on its platform.
Saroj Panigrahi, senior vice president of the company said, “This campaign will not just bring cricket lovers across the country together but also build an integrated and extended game-playing experience for them. We are positive that this campaign will add to the excitement and fervour of the tournament and further help in strengthening our user base."
Sourav Ganguly said, “I am happy to be a part of this exciting campaign as it is centered around Indian cricket fans. It will provide them with the perfect opportunity to sharpen their acumen. It takes tremendous skill and knowledge of the game to make a winning team. There is no greater joy than adding to the spirit of cheer and excitement for the game. I am sure cricket fans shall enjoy the challenge immensely." Shubman Gill added, “This campaign will in a way unite cricket fans as it is being launched during the T20 World Cup. It will encourage them to engage with the app."
Play Games24X7 is backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global and The Raine Group and has raised about $34 million year-to-date of which the latest was a series B funding in 2021 of $18 million from Frederick Emmer Pollock, Jonathan Sawyer and others.
The company’s total income, according to business intelligence platform Tofler in FY21 was at ₹1,312.66 crore, down from ₹1,573 crore in FY20. During this period, however, its net profit rose to ₹383.7 crore from ₹110 crore in FY20, largely on account of reduced expenditure. According to a report by EY and FICCI, the number of paying gamers in India increased 17% from 80 million in 2020 to 95 million in 2021. The advisory firm said it expects the number to cross 450 million by 2023.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.