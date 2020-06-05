NEW DELHI: MyGate, a security management app for gated communities on Friday said it has implemented General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines, widely considered the global gold standard for data privacy and protection.

The Bengaluru-based start-up is now in the process of enabling all its 9000+ societies to adhere to GDPR guidelines, which it will complete by 1 August.

With this enhancement, MyGate as well as the resident welfare associations (RWAs) that govern the societies, will be ready to comply with requirements laid out in the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which is soon expected to be enacted into law, the company said in a statement.

Some of the new guidelines include auto log deletion where the digital log of visitors to societies that use the MyGate app will now be wiped out mandatorily every 180 days, with the option to do so after shorter periods of 60 and 120 days as well.

Users will also have the ability to delete all digital records of their personal information from MyGate systems via the app. There will be a numberless entry which means that visitors to societies that use MyGate will no longer need to input their phone number, nor will it be necessary for a phone number to be shared for a resident to create an invite; a name and flat number would be adequate.

All users will now be able to access a log (if any) containing when his/her personal information was viewed, by whom (including MyGate service agents responding to customer queries), and for what reason. Additionally, all personal data will be masked and access to the data will be logged.

The company said the effort to implement GDPR-readiness across its societies began in the second half of May. Dedicated sessions for each society are being conducted in order to communicate the benefits and implications of the changes.

"Ensuring privacy and security of all user information has been a guiding principle since our inception. The implementation of GDPR guidelines is a clear validation of this intention, and I’m extremely proud that we’ve been able to meet no less than the stringent requirements set by the European Union," said Vijay Arisetty, chief executive and co-founder, MyGate.

