MyGate launches property marketplace, ‘MyGate Homes’

Two trends from the MyGate ecosystem pointed to the need for ‘Homes’ on the MyGate app. About 30% of all users on the platform, particularly tenants, move from one MyGate property to another every 12 months. Secondly, a sizable number of conversations on the app’s communication platform are about property, indicating that the market, in both its digital and physical forms, still does not adequately cater to the needs of users.

