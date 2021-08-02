NEW DELHI: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand MyGlamm has launched its first television campaign featuring brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor.

Made by advertising agency Sideways Consulting, the campaign highlights the importance of getting women to actively participate in the creation of products that address specific beauty needs.

The film features a playful conversation that Kapoor is having over the phone about how someone knows what makes her glow, which lipstick suits her best thereby catching the attention of her partner who enquires about who she is talking about.

Predictably, she mentions the beauty brand MyGlamm, which seems to be creating customised products for her. The film ends by letting consumers know how they can share their beauty needs with the brand.

The campaign showcases a variety of products across makeup, skincare and personal care, establishes a simple fact that women like to be heard through a fun play on MyGlamm being the best listener for women.

The company has also created a property called the MyGlammXO Insider, a joint loyalty program by MyGlamm and its content platform POPxo, where women can share their expectations from the company and the products that they are looking for. The company said that it plans to take these insights to research labs and bring out the products that are in demand.

“This gives us an opportunity to take our platform to more people and positively impact, in a small way, their beauty journey," said Apratim Majumder, chief marketing officer, MyGlamm.

The campaign has been launched on MyGlamm’s social channels- YouTube & Instagram and will be further amplified across other digital and mainline media.

Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder of Sideways, said MyGlamm is an example of what technology and data can do for women and their beauty needs. "Its philosophy of understanding from women what they want and crafting products for them is what has made them much-loved by their users. With this film we hope to get many more people to enjoy their products and share their beauty wishlist," he added.

Sideways started partnering with MyGlamm in 2017, right from the product/packaging development stage.

MyGlamm offers a range of more than 800 cruelty-free and vegan products across makeup, skincare and personal care, which it plans to increase to 1,000 SKUs by December. It has recently closed its Series C funding at ₹530 crore raising additional ₹355 crore led by venture capital firm Accel.

