BENGALURU: Mylab Discovery Solutions, a domestic biotechnology company, on Monday said it has tied up with US-based Hemex Health, a medical diagnostic device company, to develop next-generation diagnostic solutions for the Point-of-Care (POC) testing of coronavirus and other diseases.

Under the partnership, Mylab will develop test assays and Hemex will provide its Gazelle POC testing platform and expertise. After the second wave, the importance of decentralised testing has become evident due to limited capacity of traditional laboratories. Portable diagnostic device and tests assays will help in testing at any location, in a wide range of environmental conditions, and without the need to transport the sample, enabling quick result for the patients.

Together, the companies will develop Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) and Electrophoresis-based diagnostic solutions. These tests are more sensitive than the normal rapid antigen tests and have fewer false negatives. The diagnostic solution will be jointly introduced in international markets, including the US, Europe and Asia. This collaboration will bring together deep knowledge in molecular diagnostic technology, product ideation, and new technology development and deployment to augment testing capabilities for Covid-19 around the world.

"Together with Mylab’s accurate FIA test kits, we can make testing available anywhere – from a small village without electricity to an international airport. We believe this partnership will help India and the world prevent subsequent waves of Coronavirus," said Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions.

The companies expect the first product from the partnership to be launched by November.

Hemex Health, backed by TiE Global Angels and Cleveland Clinic among other investors, has broad experience in the U.S. market and distributes a point-of-care sickle cell test on their Gazelle™ Diagnostic Device into nine countries. Mylab, backed by Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, has been leading the development of diagnostics solutions in India including the latest self-test kit – CoviSelf for Covid-19.

"This past year, Mylab has demonstrated outstanding ability to move quickly to solve big challenges posed by Covid-19. We share the same drive to make a difference for the people," said Patti White, CEO and co-founder, Hemex Health.

