Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Mylab partners US-based Hemex Health for next-gen covid diagnostic solutions

Mylab partners US-based Hemex Health for next-gen covid diagnostic solutions

Premium
Mylab will develop test assays and Hemex will provide its Gazelle POC testing platform and expertise. (Photo: AP)
2 min read . 05:24 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • Together, the companies will develop Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) and Electrophoresis-based diagnostic solutions. These tests are more sensitive than the normal rapid antigen tests and have fewer false negatives

BENGALURU: Mylab Discovery Solutions, a domestic biotechnology company, on Monday said it has tied up with US-based Hemex Health, a medical diagnostic device company, to develop next-generation diagnostic solutions for the Point-of-Care (POC) testing of coronavirus and other diseases.

BENGALURU: Mylab Discovery Solutions, a domestic biotechnology company, on Monday said it has tied up with US-based Hemex Health, a medical diagnostic device company, to develop next-generation diagnostic solutions for the Point-of-Care (POC) testing of coronavirus and other diseases.

Under the partnership, Mylab will develop test assays and Hemex will provide its Gazelle POC testing platform and expertise. After the second wave, the importance of decentralised testing has become evident due to limited capacity of traditional laboratories. Portable diagnostic device and tests assays will help in testing at any location, in a wide range of environmental conditions, and without the need to transport the sample, enabling quick result for the patients.

Under the partnership, Mylab will develop test assays and Hemex will provide its Gazelle POC testing platform and expertise. After the second wave, the importance of decentralised testing has become evident due to limited capacity of traditional laboratories. Portable diagnostic device and tests assays will help in testing at any location, in a wide range of environmental conditions, and without the need to transport the sample, enabling quick result for the patients.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Together, the companies will develop Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) and Electrophoresis-based diagnostic solutions. These tests are more sensitive than the normal rapid antigen tests and have fewer false negatives. The diagnostic solution will be jointly introduced in international markets, including the US, Europe and Asia. This collaboration will bring together deep knowledge in molecular diagnostic technology, product ideation, and new technology development and deployment to augment testing capabilities for Covid-19 around the world.

"Together with Mylab’s accurate FIA test kits, we can make testing available anywhere – from a small village without electricity to an international airport. We believe this partnership will help India and the world prevent subsequent waves of Coronavirus," said Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions.

The companies expect the first product from the partnership to be launched by November.

Hemex Health, backed by TiE Global Angels and Cleveland Clinic among other investors, has broad experience in the U.S. market and distributes a point-of-care sickle cell test on their Gazelle™ Diagnostic Device into nine countries. Mylab, backed by Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, has been leading the development of diagnostics solutions in India including the latest self-test kit – CoviSelf for Covid-19.

"This past year, Mylab has demonstrated outstanding ability to move quickly to solve big challenges posed by Covid-19. We share the same drive to make a difference for the people," said Patti White, CEO and co-founder, Hemex Health.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s Covid deaths several times official estimates: survey

Premium

Listed realtors are raising prices but don’t confuse th ...

Premium

India needs to track and publish data on breakthrough infections

Premium

A new entrant to the club is India's highest-paid IT executive

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!