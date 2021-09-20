Mylab to acquire majority stake in Sanskritech

Swayam is a portable diagnostic and telemedicine PoC system that can be used to create a small lab anywhere. This will help people to test for a wide range of diseases within minutes. Patients can also consult doctors using telemedicine facility and start treatment instantly. Mylab will use its expertise in diagnostic solutions development, biosensors, robotics, and liquid handling to further expand the test menu and embed artificial intelligence, which will facilitate faster reporting, and make consultations with doctors an even better experience, the company said in a statement.