Mylan’s remdesivir gets DCGI’s emergency authorisation for covid-19 treatment

NEW DELHI: Mylan on Monday announced that it had received an emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India for its licensed generic of remdesivir for treatment of covid-19 and that the company has priced the drug at ₹4,800 per vial.

“The drug will be launched under the brand name DESREMTM in India and will be available to patients in July at a price of ₹4,800, which is more than 80% less than the price at which the branded version of this product will be available to governments in the developed world," Mylan said in a statement.

Gilead Sciences Inc had allowed Mylan and eight other generic drug manufacturers to sell its novel drug remdesivir through its licensing pact. Hetero Drugs Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Syngene International Ltd and Zydus Cadila are the Indian firms that have signed the pact with Gilead.

So far, Hetero Drugs and Cipla are the only firms that have launched the drug, with Hetero Drugs’ brand ‘Covifor’ priced at ₹5,400 per vial and Cipla’s ‘Cipremi’ priced at around ₹5,000 per vial.

Gilead has priced its drug at $390, or about ₹29,000, per vial for governments of developed countries and $520, or almost ₹39,000, per vial for private US insurance companies.

Gilead has allowed Mylan and the eight other firms to sell the drug in 127 countries, including India. Most of the countries are low-income and lower-middle income countries, but there are also several upper-middle and high-income countries that face significant obstacles to healthcare access.

The US-based firm has also received emergency use authorisation for its branded drug remdesivir in India, the US and Europe, apart from a few other countries.

