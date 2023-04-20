Myntra acquires distribution rights for French Connection, FCUK1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- Myntra will re-launch the brands in India and support their wholesale distribution through independent third-party franchise partners and authorized distributors
New Delhi: Myntra's wholesale entity, Myntra Jabong Pvt Ltd, has acquired distribution and management rights for fashion brand, French Connection and its sub-brand FCUK, expanding its portfolio of international licenced brands.
