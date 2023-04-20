New Delhi: Myntra's wholesale entity, Myntra Jabong Pvt Ltd, has acquired distribution and management rights for fashion brand, French Connection and its sub-brand FCUK, expanding its portfolio of international licenced brands.

Myntra will re-launch the brands in India and support their wholesale distribution through independent third-party franchise partners and authorized distributors, according to a company statement on Thursday.

The UK-based fashion brand will cater to premium shoppers, offering apparel such as t-shirts, shirts, jeans for men, and t-shirts, tops, jeans, and dresses for women. Myntra's partnership allows the Flipkart-owned fashion e-commerce platform to design and distribute French Connection and FCUK products in India exclusively, helping the brand establish a strong consumer base.

French Connection and FCUK will launch an online brand store on Myntra on 20 April and will also have a significant presence across the platform's social commerce channels.

“We are delighted to have engaged Myntra as our India licensee for French Connection and FCUK. I have every confidence in the Myntra team to enable a successful launch and promote the ongoing presence of the brands in India," said Apinder Ghura, chairman and director, French Connection Group.

Nihal Rajan, senior vice president of House of Brands at Myntra, said that the partnership would enable French Connection and FCUK to access the growing Indian fashion consumer base, including Myntra's Gen Z and Millennial audience.

Myntra Jabong India, a part of the Flipkart Group, has previously collaborated with fashion brands such as Mango, Nautica, H&M, Slazenger, and bebe to distribute their products in India.