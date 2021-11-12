Fashion, beauty and lifestyle marketplace, Myntra has announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2022.

Sinha will join Myntra from group company Flipkart, where she is currently leading the overall charter for marketing as vice president, customer growth and marketing, the company said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after Myntra’s current CEO Amar Nagaram has stepped down after serving as its chief executive for close to three years. Nagaram, who was appointed CEO in January 2019, will now serve in an advisory capacity.

“Myntra is integral to the group as an organisation that leads the charter on fashion, beauty and lifestyle, solving the dynamic needs of the modern fashion-conscious consumer. As the forerunner of several innovations and unique consumer experiences, our aspirations continue to grow for Myntra as a separate company," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer (CEO), Flipkart Group.

“I am certain that with her strong background in driving businesses and an acute focus on customer-centricity, Nandita will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Myntra’s evolution as its CEO," said Krishnamurthy.

During her eight-year tenure at Flipkart, Sinha has worked across multiple roles and categories, including beauty and personal care, books and general merchandise, home and furniture. Just like her predecessor, Sinha will be reporting to Krishnamurthy, as a part of her new role.

She joined Flipkart in August 2013 and has had previous stints in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd.

Sinha has also co-founded MyBabyCart.com, an e-commerce site, where she was responsible for driving revenue and customer growth.

“As a leading player in the space, Myntra has played a key role in revolutionizing how people shop fashion and beauty, on the back of an amazing customer experience. I am very excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity of driving Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion further while working with a very talented team at Myntra," said Sinha.

Sinha holds a management degree in marketing and Strategy from FMS Delhi and is a BTech graduate from IIT BHU.

