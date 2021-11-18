Myntra Beauty has launched cosmetic brand Anastasia Beverly Hills on its website to bolster its collection of international beauty brands.

The company said it is catering to the rising demand for globally acclaimed premium beauty and personal care brands. Anastasia Beverley Hills has an Instagram following of nearly 20 million.

The company's products have an average selling price of ₹2,000 - ₹2,500 across four different categories of makeup including eyes, face, eyebrows, and lips. Myntra’s said it is targeting its consumer cohort comprising Gen Z and millennials who are followers of aspirational global fashion and beauty trends driven by celebrities on social media.

The marquee products from Anastasia Beverly Hills include brow definer, liquid lipsticks, eyeshadow palette, etc.

Sharon Pais, the chief business officer at Myntra, said Anastasia Beverly Hills is poised to create a cheer among make-up and beauty enthusiasts in India. "With our content offering, product-tech prowess, and strong supply chain network, we hope to build the best synergies."

Anastasia Beverly Hills is also cruelty-free and believes in inclusivity in make-up, and works with an array of beauty experts like Patrick Starr and Nicole Guerriero to churn out content for their millions of social media followers.

Myntra’s beauty and personal care portfolio has about 700 domestic and international brands. In the last six months, the platform has strengthened its vertical by adding 300 of these brands.

This week, the Flipkart-backed fashion e-commerce player had also announced a strategic collaboration with renowned UK-based multi-channel retailer Missguided. It also launched a luxury store on its website.

In the last fiscal year ended March 2020Myntra Designs Private Limited reported a widened net loss of ₹744.4 crore, the company said in its registrar of companies documents accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. The Flipkart-group company said its consolidated net loss was ₹539.4 crore. Its net income rose 57.8% in the same fiscal to ₹1718.5 crore from ₹1088.8 crore in FY 2018-19.

