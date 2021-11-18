Myntra Beauty unveils Anastasia Beverly Hills on its platform

In the last fiscal year ended March 2020Myntra Designs Private Limited reported a widened net loss of ₹744.4 crore, the company said in its registrar of companies documents accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. The Flipkart-group company said its consolidated net loss was ₹539.4 crore. Its net income rose 57.8% in the same fiscal to ₹1718.5 crore from ₹1088.8 crore in FY 2018-19.

