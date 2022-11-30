Myntra brings Boohoo Group brands to India

Myntra brings Boohoo Group brands to India1 min read . 04:00 PM IST
Brands such as Boohoo, Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal, will offer over 1500 styles across categories like dresses, tops, bottoms, and footwear, as a part of the launch on Myntra
New Delhi: UK-based fashion house, Boohoo Group, has marked its foray into the Indian market with Flipkart-backed online marketplace Myntra.
Brands such as boohoo, Dorothy Perkins (DP) and Nasty Gal, will offer over 1500 styles across categories like dresses, tops, bottoms, and footwear, as a part of the launch on the online marketplace.
To be sure, Boohoo Group has a portfolio of 13 different fashion and lifestyle brands that sell clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty to millions of customers across the globe. Its portfolio comprises brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Coast, Karen Millen, Boohoo, Oasis, Warehouse, Nasty Gal, Debenhams, among others.
The association with Myntra will mark Dorothy Perkins’ re-entry into the country, following the brand’s acquisition by the Boohoo Group.
The addition comes ahead of Myntra’s upcoming seventeenth edition of the End of Reason Sale.To be sure, boohoo supplies fashion to over a 100 countries, including major markets like the USA, UK, France, and Australia. The three brands will be housed under a dedicated Online Brand Store (OBS) on Myntra, to enable shoppers to easily browse.
More recently, Myntra added private labels from American retailer Macy’s to its platform.
The Indian market represents a fantastic opportunity for the Boohoo Group and Myntra’s digital first approach makes this a great strategic partnership, John Lyttle, CEO, Boohoo Group, said.
For the six months ended 31 August, 2022, Bohoo Group reported revenues of £ 882 million. It had 19 million active customers, at the end of the first half of the year.
Myntra, part of the Flipkart Group, sells over 5,000 fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, among others.
“While boohoo emphasizes on being fashion ready for every occasion and is catered towards millennials, Nasty Gal showcases fresh, edgy and bold styles that are apt for fashion-conscious Gen Z consumers, whereas DP’s collection is targeted towards the evolved fashionistas, who enjoy chic, timeless, and contemporary pieces in their wardrobe," said Jayanti Ganguly, business head, international brands, marketplace and omni at Myntra.