Myntra brings Boohoo Group brands to India

“While boohoo emphasizes on being fashion ready for every occasion and is catered towards millennials, Nasty Gal showcases fresh, edgy and bold styles that are apt for fashion-conscious Gen Z consumers, whereas DP’s collection is targeted towards the evolved fashionistas, who enjoy chic, timeless, and contemporary pieces in their wardrobe," said Jayanti Ganguly, business head, international brands, marketplace and omni at Myntra.