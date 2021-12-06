NEW DELHI : Fashion retailer Myntra on Monday announced the launch of fashion brand Justice, which sells clothing and accessories for young girls.

As a part of the brand’s partnership to launch in India, the product range will also be available on Flipkart. The brand will retail daily casuals and athleisure wear for girls aged 8-15 years.

“Tweens" is a new sub-category emerging on Myntra, the e-retailer said in a statement.

“The addition of Justice brings a unique proposition to the premium segment in 'tween' wear, a space occupied by very few brands. The association with the group allows Justice to foray into one of the largest markets in the tweens segment, while also reaching every part of the country and engaging with Myntra and Flipkart’s large consumer base," it added.

The tween category is an integral part of the overall value proposition offered by both Myntra and Flipkart in the kids wear segment, said Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief, House of Brands, Flipkart Group.

"Our partnership with Justice, gives our House of Brands portfolio a leg up, further strengthening the category on the platform," he said.

The majority of shoppers on the e-commerce platform either look up the kids wear section or the adult segments for the right fit for tweens—“we aspire to solve for this and grow this as an independent segment many folds on our platform with a sizable contribution from tier 1 and tier 2 cities," he added.

Myntra said its kids wear category grew 100% year on year in the current year.

Justice is owned and managed by Bluestar Alliance—an American brand management company.

"Bringing the Indian tween girl, the Justice experience through our partnership with the Flipkart and Myntra was the perfect next step," said Ralph Gindi, President of Bluestar Alliance.

