NEW DELHI : Walmart-backed online fashion platform Myntra has announced a strategic collaboration with UK-based brand Missguided. The association will see Missguided sell its fashion wear and accessories on Myntra platform in India and target its customer base of women between 16 and 25 years.

Missguided is an online brand that retails in the US, France, Australia, and Germany and has gained prominence in the last decade. Missguided is known for its progressive styles, and design-led tailoring. Myntra will showcase 350 styles from the brand, to begin with. Missguided’s range of clothing is available at an average selling price of ₹2,500, the company said.

The brand will also have its own official store on the Myntra app, the company added. Demand for international brands has been on the rise at its site, Myntra said, with the category witnessing significant growth in terms of sales. Its designs are picked from social media, street style, and popular culture trends, the company said.

Sharon Pais, chief business officer at Myntra, said Missguided has made a mark for itself in the global fashion arena through commitment towards its customers on delivering the freshest designs and styles based on trends. "Missguided is definitely going to be well-received among our cohort of women shoppers as they are very open to globally creative and experimental styles."

Nitin Passi, founder of Missguided, added, “We are happy to foray into the Indian market. We are certain that our partnership will help us strategically build the brand and deeply connect with young shoppers."

In August, Myntra brought on board London's online fashion brand Urbanic to India targeted at the younger shoppers. The brand has high salience among GenZ shoppers.

