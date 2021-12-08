Myntra casts wider net to tap Gen-Z shoppers

New Delhi: Myntra has fully rolled out a Gen-Z focussed section on its app that will cater to specific fashion and style needs to this customer cohort that the online fashion retailer said are increasingly driving future fashion trends.

Gen-Z or those aged 16 to 25 years have a “high digital footprint" that makes them “important perception drivers", the retailer said.

The section called Style Cast—available both on the retailer’s app as well as desktop— includes 13,500 styles curated from over 60 fashion brands including H&M, Urbanic, Trendyol, Misguided, DeFacto, Mango, JC Collection, Forever New and Forever 21.

Features of Style Cast were first piloted in September when Myntra on-boarded brands such as Urbanic, and more recently, Defacto.

“Gen-Zs are among the key opinion leaders with an extremely high digital footprint, making them important perception drivers while offering immense opportunities for Myntra to penetrate further into the segment at multiple levels, including selection and engagement initiatives," the retailer said.

Style Cast is essentially a curated section that enables discovery, relatable language and content and styles that are in sync with the Gen-Z fashion's sensibilities. The retailer is promoting it ahead of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale later this month.

Furthermore, to engage this social media-savvy age-group and share style suggestions, Myntra is engaging with them through Myntra Studio and social handles, leveraging its influencer network to bring Style Cast’s trend-based styles through periodic drops.

“Style Cast is Myntra’s one-of-a-kind, latest and one of the biggest initiatives to bring global trends to the Indian market for the young fashion-forward shoppers who are known to have edgy and high on-trend fashion choices," said Sharon Pais, chief Business officer, Myntra.

Myntra will onboard a number of global fashion brands to further strengthen the ‘Style Cast’ proposition over the coming months, said Pais.

“In order to strengthen affinity towards ‘Style Cast’, Myntra is embarking upon an influencer-led engagement and promotional activity, in keeping with the preferences of a young audience and will be creating content, using a mix of Cat-A and Cat-B influencers while leveraging Myntra Studio regularly," the retailer said.

