Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram resigns

“…Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra has been a strong enabler, under whose leadership the company has delivered highly engaging and personalized fashion experiences for customers. After nearly three years of leading Myntra, Amar has decided to leave the Flipkart Group to pursue his own venture," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said in a communication to employees on Friday. “As many of you know, Amar has been an integral part of the Group for close to 10 years and has led various teams at Flipkart prior to his current role, and we will miss his presence in the team."

