Home >Companies >News >Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram resigns

Amar Nagaram, was appointed as CEO on January 2019, and will serve in an advisory capacity..
1 min read . 06:50 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • Nagaram, who was vice-president in Flipkart, took over as CEO of both Myntra and fashion portal Jabong, after his predecessor Anath Narayanan resigned from the company.

Bengaluru: Flipkart-owned Myntra’s CEO Amar Nagaram has stepped down close to three years after he was appointed as the chief of the fashion e-marketplace, said a person close to the development.

Nagaram, was appointed as CEO on January 2019, and will serve in an advisory capacity.

“…Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra has been a strong enabler, under whose leadership the company has delivered highly engaging and personalized fashion experiences for customers. After nearly three years of leading Myntra, Amar has decided to leave the Flipkart Group to pursue his own venture," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said in a communication to employees on Friday. “As many of you know, Amar has been an integral part of the Group for close to 10 years and has led various teams at Flipkart prior to his current role, and we will miss his presence in the team."

Nagaram reported directly to Krishnamurthy. Mint has reviewed a copy of the email.

Nagaram will be with the company till December-end for a smooth transition and will continue to be associated with in an advisory role.

“We will share details of his successor shortly," Krishnamurthy said.

A Myntra spokesperson didn’t respond to queries.

Nagaram, who was vice-president in Flipkart, took over as CEO of both Myntra and fashion portal Jabong, after his predecessor Anath Narayanan resigned from the company. Then, in early 2020, Walmart-owned shut down operations at Jabong to focus entirely on its premium fashion platform Myntra.

