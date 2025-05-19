Myntra steps out of India to sell clothes in Singapore

New Delhi: Flipkart-owned Myntra announced on Monday its entry into international shipping, starting with Singapore, to cater to the substantial Indian diaspora overseas.

The initiative will bring a wide range of homegrown Indian fashion brands to the 6.04 million Indian consumers living in Singapore as of 2024. “There is a big fashion market of the Indian consumers, especially, which is related to the Indian occasions (festivals, weddings etc)," said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, during a virtual press meet.

Myntra said it has been witnessing notable traffic from Singapore, with 30,000 users visiting its Indian platform monthly. Overall, the platform sees 70 million monthly active users.

The platform will offer over 100 Indian fashion brands and plans to expand to 100,000 items. Products will be shipped from India and will take 4-7 days to arrive.

The company aims to reach 12-15% of Indian consumers in Singapore via the launch. The move will see Myntra leverage existing brand partnerships and technology, with no immediate plans for local operations. The products will be shipped directly from India.

About future expansion into other overseas markets, Sinha said, “The focus is on understanding consumer preferences and product-market fit before considering expansion.”

Singapore and e-commerce Singapore is a fairly mature e-commerce market. It houses 6.04 million people as of 2024, according to the government estimates.

Singapore's e-commerce gross merchandise volumes surged to $8.2 billion in 2022, and projections indicate a climb to $11 billion by 2025, according to data sourced from the International Trade Administration, a US trade promotion platform.

Computer and telecommunications equipment commanded 47.4% of online sales in 2022, followed by furniture and household equipment. Other major e-commerce product categories include fashion, food, cosmetics and personal care, and toys. The country has 3.51 million e-commerce users.

Top e-commerce platforms operating in the market include Shopee, Lazada, Aliexpress, Amazon, and Zalora.

Overseas markets To be sure, other e-commerce platforms also serve shoppers overseas. For instance, Amazon’s Global Selling program has enabled 1.50 lakh Indian exporters to sell over 40 crore ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide since 2015. Moreover, Amazon enabled exports from India to surpass $13 billion by end of 2024.

Amazon competes with Myntra which is backed by Walmart.

Myntra said that 10-15% of its web traffic currently originates from overseas markets but declined to disclose the specific countries.

“As of now, 10 to 15% of our web traffic comes from international markets, and they are spread across (markets); that's the opportunity we are targeting. For now, we are limiting the launch to Singapore and learning through this. We are hoping to reach almost 12 to 15% of Indian consumers in Singapore,”she added.

Pricing products will be left to brands, said Sinha. To be sure, shipping costs and import duties will be applicable to orders.

Myntra previously experimented with selling a limited selection of brands in the Middle East through partnerships with local platforms. "This version of overseas expansion is really taking the vast selection of Indian brands to the diaspora and ensuring seamless cross border transactions versus just selling brands to a particular platform,” she said.

Myntra has stayed away from opening an office and warehousing in Singapore instead choosing to ship products directly from India. "We do have the opportunity of leveraging our existing platform," she added.

Myntra will offer over 35,000 styles from 100 brands, across categories like apparel, footwear, home and accessories selling brands such as Aurelia, Global Desi, Libas, Bombay Dyeing, Rare Rabbit etc.

As part of Myntra’s broader growth strategy, Myntra Global will tap into new customer segments and build stronger international brand affinity, over the next few years.

Myntra, is part of the Flipkart Group, owned by Walmart, started in 2007 and sells fashion and home goods online. Last fiscal, Myntra's revenue from operations grew 14.7% to ₹5,121.8 crore, per regulatory filings.