Myntra expects to draw 6 million shoppers during festive season sale

“This festive season is very special this time after two years everyone’s stepping out for the festivities, meeting families struggling to you know, celebrate with the families etc. There is a huge anticipation in terms of how this festive season will be in terms of celebration. We are already seeing signs of that in the buildup to the festive season. If you look at the big festivals that we’ve celebrated in this quarter, which is Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam and Rakhi we’ve already seen a huge uptick in the customers," Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said in a virtual interview on Thursday.