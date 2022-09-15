Myntra expects to draw 6 million shoppers during festive season sale

Myntra expects to draw 6 million shoppers during festive season sale1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
Myntra has added 1.5 times more styles compared to the previous edition of the same sale, apart from giving shoppers over 6,000 brands to shop from.
New Delhi: Homegrown fashion marketplace Myntra expects to draw 6 million unique customers to its platform as its commences its festive season sale with the Big Fashion Festival, starting 23 September.
This is the Flipkart-backed e-commerce platform’s third edition of the BFF. The retailer has added 1.5 times more styles compared to the previous edition of the same sale, apart from giving shoppers over 6,000 brands to shop from.
Retailers, both online and offline, have been scaling up their brand associations as well as strengthening their back-end in the run-up to this year’s festive season sales.
That’s because retailers are expecting this year’s festivities to be better after two pandemic struck years.
“This festive season is very special this time after two years everyone’s stepping out for the festivities, meeting families struggling to you know, celebrate with the families etc. There is a huge anticipation in terms of how this festive season will be in terms of celebration. We are already seeing signs of that in the buildup to the festive season. If you look at the big festivals that we’ve celebrated in this quarter, which is Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam and Rakhi we’ve already seen a huge uptick in the customers," Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said in a virtual interview on Thursday.
The retailer is ramping up categories such as women’s ethnic wear, sports and festive footwear, men’s casual and festive wear, beauty and personal care, kids wear, jewelry and accessories among others. Key brands participating in this year’s sales include Nalli, Macy’s, Biba, Libas, Levis, H&M, Roadster Life & Co., Nike, Louis Philippe, Nautica, Mango, Fossil, Maybelline, Adidas, Anouk, among others.
To meet this demand, the tech capabilities of the platform are geared to handle 13,000 orders per minute at peak. Over 200 brands are going to offer their collection at 20% off to Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra’s loyalty program along with free shipping on all orders, gift cards, vouchers from top brands and OTT subscriptions, the retailer said.
The fashion retailer already rolled out a marketing campaign ahead of the festive event, featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma apart from actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
The campaign, amplified across TV, digital and social media, is expected to engage more than 250 million people across the nation.
Meanwhile, the retailer has created over 16,000 direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities through its partners to cater to this year’s festive demand.