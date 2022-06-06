Myntra expects to serve 1 million new shoppers in this year’s sale event

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The six-day event will have unprecedented offers from fashion, lifestyle, beauty and personal care, and home categories, with an expected uptick in demand by over three times regular business days and 26% increase in traffic over the previous edition in July
NEW DELHI: Online fashion retailer Myntra expects its flagship bi-annual ‘End of Reason Sale’, starting later this week, to draw an estimated 1 million new shoppers to the platform.
Myntra expects over 40% of this traffic to come from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, the retailer, part of Flipkart Group, said on Monday. This is the 16th edition of Myntra’s bi-annual EORS sale. The event will be held from 11-16 June and will offer 14 lakh styles from a selection of over 5,000 brands.
Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer, Myntra, said the timing of the sale coincides with an improvement in consumer mobility. As a result, shoppers are upgrading their wardrobes as they return to offices and colleges.
“If you look at the timing of this edition—what is happening today is that customers are actually stepping out of their homes for the fist time after two years therefore social occasions, back to work are fueling demand for fashion wear. We will see almost 50 lakh customers shop with us this EORS edition; 10 lakh will be new customers," she said in an interview.
Sinha expects consumers to buy an assortment of formal clothing, back-to-college wear, along with athleisure.
Myntra said it has on-boarded 100 new brands ahead of this year’s EORS and increased its style selection by 40% from its previous edition in July.
“The six-day event is set to provide unprecedented offers from fashion, lifestyle, beauty and personal care and home categories, catering to over 50 lakh unique customers across the country, with an expected uptick in demand by over three times regular business days and 26% increase in traffic over the previous July edition," the retailer said.
The retailer is also driving up influencer engagement to host 1,000 live sessions hosted by over 2,500 influencers. Close to 750 of these will be brand-led sessions hosted on its social commerce platform M-Live. 85% of deliveries are expected to be fulfilled by 21,000 kirana partners, it said. The sale is expected to create direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities for 27,500 people.
The Myntra platform is geared to handle 16,000 orders per minute and 11 lakh concurrent users during peak, the online retailer added.
Some of the key category highlights include sportswear, with over 2,000 brands being offered at sharp prices, followed by beauty and personal care, it said.
Last week, Myntra Jabong Pvt. Ltd., a wholesale entity of Myntra, said it has been granted master distribution and management rights for women’s fashion brand, bebe.
Myntra lists brands such as USPA, Puma, HRX, Biba, Roadster, H&M, Mango, Levi’s, Firebolt, ONLY, Nike, Mothercare, Max and Forever21 among others on its platform.