NEW DELHI : Online fashion platform Myntra expects to attract more than 700,000 new shoppers during its upcoming bi-annual ‘end of reason sale’ or EORS, chief business officer Sharon Pais said on Thursday.

The retailer has added 90 new brands in the run-up to the sale period from 18-23 December and will seek to sell more winter wear, beauty and personal care and sportswear during the sale.

Pais said Myntra’s overall traffic is expected to jump 20% from the previous Winter edition of the sale.

“We will see 4 million shoppers this year, of which 700,000 will be unique first-time shoppers. Not just fashion wear but we also have beauty products and accessories on sale,"

As much as 45% of the overall traffic during the sale is expected to come from tier 2 and 3 cities, Pais said.

“Tier 2 and 3 cities have been a consistent channel of engagement and business for us; they have opened up avenues for new brands and styles and Myntra as a platform is relevant to these markets," she said.

Sale events have become key for large online marketplaces to make a significant increase in business. This is even more crucial as consumers seek more value during the pandemic.

Myntra will also seek to drive consumer engagement with a marketing campaign comprising more than 120 high impact influencers and celebrities to drive awareness around the event.

The ‘EORS’ television campaigns that are already on-air feature actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Dulquer Salman, Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar or Simbu, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Samantha. The line-up of celebrities is similar to Myntra’s earlier sale advertising campaigns.

The Walmart-backed online retailer’s sale will host a collection of over 1 million styles across 5,000 brands. This will mark a 11% increase in styles over the previous editions, the company said. In the run-up to the sale period, the retailer has on-boarded several new brands including Missguided, Justice, DeFacto, Fire-Boltt and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, Myntra has also expanded its omni-channel network integrating over 350 brands and 2,900 stores across the country under its omni-channel delivery model.

“Omni-channel services are being offered in over 42 cities and across 1.4 lakh styles, with some of the leading brands integrated under this system over the last three months being Status Quo, Woodland, Soch and Columbia among others. Myntra’s omnichannel network will facilitate direct delivery of merchandise from the stores to the consumers’ doorstep," it added.

Pais said over the last 12-18 months, loungewear as a category has done well on the platform, apart from skin care products as shoppers spend more time at home. More recently, with consumers starting to venture outside their homes, ethnic wear as a category has made a comeback, she added.

Winter wear is a big bet from a seasonal standpoint in the upcoming sale, she said.

