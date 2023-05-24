NEW DELHI: Flipkart group-owned fashion commerce platform Myntra has rolled out ‘MyFashionGPT’, a search feature powered by ChatGPT. The move aims to help shoppers with better product discovery and drive engagement on the retailer’s app.

Customers can essentially look up curated looks on the app, say by typing keywords such as “airport looks", and the system is designed to showcase a host of products including apparel, footwear, bags and sunglasses that consumers can choose from.

The move comes as the retailer is set to announce its bi-annual “end of reason sale" next month.

The feature is capable of discovering fashion ensembles at scale based on looks relevant to destinations, events, celebrity styling ideas or occasions, the retailer said.

“‘MyFashion GPT’ enables shoppers to search for specific outfit needs by typing text in a manner that closely resembles natural speech. Based on the nature of the query, customers will be shown up to six ensemble options including products across multiple categories from top wear, bottom wear, footwear, accessories to makeup," Myntra said in a statement.

The move is designed to help drive consumer engagement, enable product discovery for shoppers and cross-sell products, said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer, Myntra.

“We are arguably the first fashion, beauty and lifestyle platform globally to roll out this feature to the entire customer base at this scale. In our journey to democratise fashion using technology, this latest innovation will empower our customers to express their fashion needs to Myntra in an intuitive manner and allow them to choose looks from over 2 million styles," Krishnananda said.

Companies are rapidly integrating ChatGPT in various parts of their business since the product’s rollout last year. Krishnananda said the use of ChatGPT effectively cut short the time taken by the e-commerce retailer to roll out the latest search feature. The idea was first floated within the company during an in-house hackathon, which was then adopted and scaled. The feature has been rolled out pan-India.

In the near future, Myntra plans to support voice search, conversational interaction and personalization of outfit recommendations as well. For example, if the user is searching for party attire, the outfit recommendations will use the customers‘ previous shopping history, style and brand preferences as well as the price points.

Recently, the company also announced the launch of MyStylist, an AI-based stylist expert to provide customers with expert styling tips and vernacular search in 11 languages on its platform.

Myntra, part of the Flipkart Group, offers over 6,000 fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more.