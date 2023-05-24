Myntra launches ChatGPT-powered search feature for enhanced product discovery2 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 04:37 PM IST
The feature is capable of discovering fashion ensembles at scale based on looks relevant to destinations, events, celebrity styling ideas or occasions, the retailer said
NEW DELHI: Flipkart group-owned fashion commerce platform Myntra has rolled out ‘MyFashionGPT’, a search feature powered by ChatGPT. The move aims to help shoppers with better product discovery and drive engagement on the retailer’s app.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×