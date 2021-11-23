NEW DELHI: Walmart-backed online fashion portal Myntra on Tuesday unveiled plans to engage more shoppers using influencers and content creators who will stream thousands of hours of video content monthly, prompting shoppers to buy into its fashion and beauty products.

The move thrusts Myntra into the newly emerging live streaming and social commerce market in India.

On Tuesday, it announced the launch of M-Live, Myntra’s live video streaming and live commerce platform which will complete the plank that the fashion e-tailer has been building to draw more content creators into its fold and expand its social commerce offerings.

Myntra Studio, a personalised content destination, already provides users access to over 20,000 fashion, beauty, and lifestyle ideas. It also runs a digital reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar, that provides a talent platform for new and emerging fashion and beauty influencers.

This combined social commerce proposition is set to help Myntra engage 50% of its monthly active users over the next 3-4 years, it said.

“With Myntra Fashion Superstar, Myntra Studio, and now M-Live, an immersive live video shopping experience, we are heralding a new age in fashion and beauty, making big strides in the social commerce landscape, with our path-breaking tech-pivoted solutions," said Achint Setia, vice president and business head, social commerce, Myntra.

Shoppers today are moving from text-based or catalogue-based shopping to influencer-guided interactive experiences, prompting platforms to sharpen their creator led engagement. How influencers engage with consumers on social media platforms, and on shopping apps could sway their purchase decisions, swing brands in their favour, and drive-up consumption in general.

Myntra's foray into social commerce at scale will cater to the "rapidly evolving" content consumption patterns and shopping preferences of consumers, it said.

"As a part of this launch Myntra also unveiled M-Live, bringing a first-of-its-kind, interactive, and real-time, live shopping experience to the fingertips of millions of shoppers in the country," the online fashion retailer, part of Flipkart Group, said.

Myntra will also engage with more influencers across languages. It plans to churn out close to 1000 hours of live video content per month, a move that could “exponentially" contribute to the creator economy, it added.

The move comes as social commerce in India is expected rise tenfold to touch $16 billion to $20 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next five years from $1.5 billion to $2 billion now, according to a 2020 report by Bain and Co. and Sequoia India. Social commerce, wherein consumers use a host of social media platforms and reselling apps to buy and sell products, is emerging as a key medium for businesses. Homegrown apps as well as global businesses are all banking on a combination of social commerce tools to draw in more shoppers.

