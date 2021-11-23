Myntra launches M-Live to offer live streaming, engage Gen-Z shoppers

The move comes as social commerce in India is expected rise tenfold to touch $16 billion to $20 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next five years from $1.5 billion to $2 billion now, according to a 2020 report by Bain and Co. and Sequoia India. Social commerce, wherein consumers use a host of social media platforms and reselling apps to buy and sell products, is emerging as a key medium for businesses. Homegrown apps as well as global businesses are all banking on a combination of social commerce tools to draw in more shoppers.