Myntra unveils MyFashionGPT feature1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:43 PM IST
The system is intricately designed to offer a wide array of products, from trendy apparel and stylish footwear to sunglasses and bags, offering consumers an extensive selection to choose from.
NEW DELHI : Fashion e-commerce site Myntra, which is owned by the Flipkart group, has launched a new search feature MyFashionGPT, powered by ChatGPT. The innovative feature aims to enhance the shopping experience of its customers and enable improved product discovery and drive higher engagement on its app.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×