NEW DELHI : Fashion e-commerce site Myntra, which is owned by the Flipkart group, has launched a new search feature MyFashionGPT, powered by ChatGPT. The innovative feature aims to enhance the shopping experience of its customers and enable improved product discovery and drive higher engagement on its app.

Through this feature, users can explore curated looks by simply typing in relevant keywords such as “airport looks". The intelligent system is intricately designed to offer a wide array of products, from trendy apparel and stylish footwear to sunglasses and bags, offering consumers an extensive selection to choose from.

It is designed to help drive consumer engagement, enable product discovery as well as cross-sell products, Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer, Myntra, said. “We are arguably the first fashion, beauty and lifestyle portal, globally, to launch a feature like this to our entire customer base at this scale. In our journey to democratise fashion using technology, this latest innovation will empower our customers to share their fashion preferences with Myntra in an intuitive manner and allow them to choose products from more than two million style offerings," he added.

The move comes ahead of the retailer’s announcement of its bi-annual “end of reason sale" next month.

The feature is capable of discovering fashion ensembles at scale, based on looks relevant to destinations, events, celebrity styling ideas and occasions, Myntra said.

“MyFashion GPT will enable shoppers to search for specific outfits by typing text in a manner that closely resembles natural speech. Based on the nature of the query, customers will be shown six options, including products across multiple categories from top wear, bottom wear, footwear, accessories to makeup," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Companies are rapidly integrating ChatGPT for various aspects of their business since the product’s rollout last year. Krishnananda said the use of ChatGPT will reduce the time taken by the platform to roll-out the latest search feature.

The idea was first floated within the company during an in-house hackathon, and was then adopted and scaled. It has been rolled out pan-India.

Myntra plans to soon support voice search, conversational interaction and personalization of outfit recommendation as well. For example, if the user is searching for a party attire, the outfit recommendations will use the customers‘ shopping history, styles and brands preferences as well as price points to suggest relevant products.

Recently, the company also announced the launch of MyStylist, an artificial intelligence- based stylist expert to provide customers styling tips and vernacular search in 11 languages on its platform.