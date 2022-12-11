Myntra onboards 1.3 lakh first-time shoppers from non-metros on Day 1 of sale1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 10:57 PM IST
The top five non-metro cities that shopped were Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Guwahati.
Fashion e-tailor Myntra on Sunday said it recorded 1.3 lakh first-time shoppers from non-metros on the first day of its flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS). Customers from Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna placing the most orders in terms of value, said the company.