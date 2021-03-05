Flipkart Group’s fashion marketplace Myntra on Friday said it has on-boarded American retailer Bath & Body Works on to its platform. Online marketplaces across the board have been actively expanding their brand associations as covid helped them ramp up sales.

Bath & Body Works operates in India through Major Brands. It sells a range of body washes, fragrances and personal care products. It is already available on beauty portal Nykaa. Bath & Body Works is part of L Brands.

The news comes as the last few months have seen retailers actively deepen their relationships with marketplaces. This also holds true for marketplaces that are now competing for a greater share of consumer spends, especially as covid-induced lockdowns have prompted shoppers in India to buy more goods online.

As a result, getting popular and niche brands on-board will be key to how marketplaces operate and create competitive edge over rivals going forward.

Myntra, largely known for its fashion offerings, has been expanding its beauty and personal care segment over the last few years.

That’s because the category has seen a strong uptick in sales online. India has few organized beauty retail chains, and the offline market remains largely fragmented with such products being sold through chemist stores, small standalone beauty shops and large banner stores.

As a result, online retailers such as Nykaa have found merit in selling beauty goods online.

Myntra, on the other hand, doubled its customer base for the category in the last two quarters of 2020 apart from adding over 100 new brands in the beauty and personal care category in the last six months.

“Beauty and personal care is an important category on Myntra and witnessed strong demand during the course of the pandemic, as shoppers preferred and experienced the convenience of shopping them online," said Ayyappan Rajagopal, head of business Myntra.

Myntra currently sells over 500 beauty and personal care brands. The category has registered over 80% growth year-on-year. In fact, in 2020, the retailer said it witnessed increased demand from tier two and three markets for beauty and personal care products.

