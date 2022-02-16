New Delhi: Online fashion-focussed marketplace Myntra has launched sportswear brand ‘New Balance’ on its platform as it works to expand its international brand portfolio.

New Balance will sell a range of products via Myntra, offering footwear, apparel, bags and sports accessories for both men and women. The brand will offer over 50 stock keeping units to begin with before ramping up its collection.

The brand listing will help Myntra cater to the growing domestic sports and fitness market in India that has especially seen an uptick post the pandemic. Myntra said casual shoes or sneakers, along with open footwear and athleisure have been witnessing high traction on its platform over the last few months.

“As the preferred shopping destination to introduce and house a bevy of leading international brands for shoppers, we are excited to onboard New Balance, a legacy global brand that has served millions of sports enthusiasts and professionals for decades. New Balance’s partnership with Myntra gives a significant jump to the evolving domestic sports and fitness segment as it opens up one of the largest markets to the iconic brand, considering Myntra’s thriving customer base and deep reach, while also offering a leading brand in global sports and fitness, to our customer base," said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra.

Myntra will work towards building visibility for New Balance on its shopping Myntra app, with a substantial presence on Myntra’s social and live commerce platforms, Myntra Studio and M-Live.

“In addition, the brand also has a dedicated store on M-Mall for shoppers to seamlessly browse through its large collection of styles and designs," it added.

Myntra, a part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra has partnered with over 5,000 fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer among others.

